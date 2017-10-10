After four seasons, Survivor's Remorse is ending on Starz.

Starz opted not to renew the show after it concludes its current season, which means the Season 4 finale, titled "Answers and Questions," will now serve as a series finale.

"We have been fortunate to work with incredible talents like Mike O'Malley, the executive producers and our cast on this very special show for four seasons," Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht said. "While this may be the end of the Calloways' story, we do believe that the themes Survivor's Remorse confronted over the seasons, through a unique mix of humor and sober observation, will be appreciated for the insightful, heartfelt way they were addressed. We are proud of the show."

The series was a good attempt by Starz to diversify their content, but while it was widely respected by critics, Survivor's Remorse just didn't pull in the numbers to warrant a renewal after its fourth season.