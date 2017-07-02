Are you ready for new Star Wars? No, the highly anticipated sequel The Last Jedi isn't in theaters like some sort of July 4th surprise. Instead, a different kind of fireworks are coming from a galaxy far, far away in the form of a new, short animated YouTube series called Star Wars Forces of Destiny featuring a ridiculously exciting voice cast.

The series, which posts daily on Disney's YouTube channel starting at 1pm ET on Monday, July 3, will roll out in 2-3 minute chunks, before debuting on Disney Channel on July 9. Each episode focuses on a different character from across the saga, including all eight theatrical movies, as well as Star Wars Rebels, Clone Wars and more.

And this isn't some cheap knock-off, either. The cast is comprised of some of the best, most notable actresses in the film and cartoon series, including: Lupita Nyong'o, who will narrate as possibly immortal, orange sage Maz Kanata; Daisy Ridley as Rey, teaming up with lovable droid BB-8; Felicity Jones bringing her Rogue One character Jyn Erso back to life for one more adventure; Ashley Eckstein as the enormously popular animated character Ahsoka Tano; and possibly most notable for hardcore Star Wars fans, Tiya Sircar introducing her Rebels character Sabine to the one and only Princess Leia.

Sadly, Carrie Fisher didn't get to provide the voice of Leia for the Sabine episode, or a later episode set around the time of Return of the Jedi. Natalie Portman also did not return to reprise Padmé Amidala from the prequel movies; instead, that will fall to Catherine Taber, who previously provided the voice for the character on Clone Wars. Vanessa Marshall will also reprise her voice role as pilot Hera, from Rebels.

But let's not play coy. You've probably picked up the clues that Forces of Destiny has a very specific, very clear focus; something that connects all of the characters, binds them, surrounds them. Yep, that's right: they're all fascinating characters who deserve to have more attention put on their backstories.

Pretty cool, right?

Star Wars fans of all ages (and genders) will have something to look forward to when Forces of Destiny hits online, tomorrow at 1pm ET.