

Look, I've never considered myself a fan of the Star Trek franchise, but even I watched the new Star Trek: Discovery trailer and was impressed.

Released at San Diego's Comic-Con, the first full-length trailer for the CBS All Access series shows off all the Star Trek hallmarks, sweet ships, scary aliens, and the very human struggle that comes from disparate cultures coming together in unsure times. (Hmm... sounds familiar.) But most important, it just looks cool and very pricey.

And yep, that's Rainn Wilson and his beard as Harry Mudd, an intergalactic conman who brings trouble to Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green's Michael Burnham.

Star Trek: Discovery premieres Sept. 24 on CBS before moving exclusively to CBS All Access.