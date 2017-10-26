Now Playing Here's How the Star Trek: Discovery Cast Felt Wearing Their Costumes for the First Time

Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) might be the man who "does not fear the things normal people fear," as Saru (Doug Jones) put it, but he'll have one angry con man to contend with on Sunday night's Star Trek: Discovery.

Rainn Wilson heads back to the sci-fi series as Harry Mudd, the intergalactic criminal we last saw sharing a cell with Lorca and Lt. Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif) aboard a prison vessel in Episode 5. While the latter two staged a coup and escaped, Mudd was left to fend for himself when they realized he had been selling them out to the Klingons. Now, it looks like he too found a way off that dreadful ship and is ready dish out some cold, hard vengeance.

"He's pretty ticked off and he's ready to exact his revenge on Lorca," Wilson tells TV Guide. "Sh--'s gonna hit the fan."

Unlike Roger C. Carmel's whimsical version of Mudd in Star Trek: The Original Series, Wilson's interpretation of the character is far darker, making Mudd's threats all the more dangerous. And while Discovery's Mudd is at odds with Lorca, the actor says both characters actually have something in common.

"I think that there's a similarity in that they're both willing to break or bend the rules to get what they want. They're both [survivors] and to survive in this universe, you've got to be willing to go all the way," he explained.

This week's episode will see the space outlaw dropping in on the Discovery crew as they attempt to let loose with a party. Unfortunately for them, Mudd's presence brings about a twisted turn of events and they soon find themselves stuck in a half-hour time loop.

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery stream Sundays at 8:30/7:30c exclusively on CBS All Access.

