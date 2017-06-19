Let the countdown begin! The long-awaited, oft-delayed new series Star Trek: Discovery finally has a premiere date.

The series will premiere on Sunday, September 24 at 8:30/7:3oc on CBS. Following the broadcast premiere, the first and second episodes will be available to stream on CBS All Access that same night. New episodes after that will exclusively premiere Sundays on CBS All Access, CBS' subscription streaming service.

The 15-episode season will be released in two chapters. The first eight episodes will run from Sept. 24 through Nov. 5. The season will then resume with the second chapter in January 2018.

The series stars The Walking Dead's Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham, Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs as Captain Lorca and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon's Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou.

(Full Disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)