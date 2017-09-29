Last week, Star Trek: Discovery premiered in two places: the pilot aired on CBS, and then the second episode went online at the series' regular home, CBS All Access, the network's proprietary streaming service. From here on out, all new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery will be exclusively available on CBS All Access.

Those episodes become available on demand Sundays at 8:30 ET/5:30 PT. After Trek, the series' live after-show discussion hosted by comedian Matt Mira, streams live at 9:30 ET/6:30 PT.

Episode 3 premieres Sunday, Oct. 1. In the episode, the mutineer with a cause Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) finds herself aboard the U.S.S. Discovery, where she quickly realizes things are not as they seem, including the mysterious Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs).

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)