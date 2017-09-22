CBS is looking to replicate the success of AMC's Talking Dead series with After Trek, a live Star Trek: Discovery post-show chat. It will be produced by Embassy Row, the company behind Talking Dead, and will even be hosted by one of Talking host Chris Hardwick's Nerdist podcast pals, comedian Matt Mira.

After Trek will premiere Sunday, Sept. 24 at 11/10c on CBS All Access following CBS and CBS All Access' launch of the first two episodes of Star Trek: Discovery. After Trek's first guests will be stars Sonequa Martin-Green (a veteran of post-shows after her stint on The Walking Dead) and James Frain, as well as executive producer and co-showrunner Aaron Harberts.

Subsequent episodes will stream on CBS All Access Sundays at 9:30/8:30c starting Oct. 1. They'll also be available on CBS All Access on-demand after the live stream.

"After Trek will serve as the ultimate weekly forum for Star Trek fans, with in-depth discussions and recaps of the latest Star Trek: Discovery episode," according to the show's official description. "Each After Trek episode will feature host Matt Mira talking in-studio or via video feed with Star Trek: Discovery cast members and crew along with past Star Trek talent and celebrity fans. While watching, fans will be able to 'engage' with the show via social and other interactive elements by using the hashtag #AfterTrek."

Matt Mira has hosted numerous television shows (including Attack of the Show) and podcasts, most relevantly one called Star Trek: The Next Conversation, where he discusses Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Star Trek: Discovery premieres Sunday at 8:30/7:30c on CBS. Episode 2 will be available on CBS All Access immediately after the CBS broadcast premiere. Future episodes will be released every Sunday on CBS All Access.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)