Stana Katic's new thriller Absentia has finally found a home in the U.S.

According to TVLine, the series has been picked up by Amazon and will debut sometime next year. The 10-episode first season was already airing in 15 countries including Russia and Spain, but this new deal will make it available to additional countries like Australia, Austria, Germany, the U.K. and the U.S.

The story follows Emily Burne (Katic), a detective who wakes up from a six-year coma after chasing down one of Boston's deadliest serial killers. With no idea who she is or how she ended up there, Emily is then accused of staging her own disappearance.

Alongside Katic, Absentia also stars Revolution's Patrick Heusinger as Emily's husband, Sleepy Hollow's Neil Jackson, Shots Fired'sAngel Bonanni, Downton Abbey alum Cara Theobold, and Game of Thrones and Ray Donovan actor Richard Brake.

Absentia is expected to premiere in 2018.