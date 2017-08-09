Snowfall, FX's summer hit series about how crack started, is known for its really slow burn pace.

Episode 7 airs Wednesday -- more than halfway through the season's 10 episodes -- and we're just now seeing young Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his pals get into actually dealing the rocked-up cocaine that goes on to transform their lives and community. Most of the season has been spent showing how characters Franklin, Mexican wrestler Gustavo (Sergio Peris-Mencheta), CIA operative Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson) and Lucia (Emily Rios), daughter of a crime boss, get tangled up in the cocaine trade in 1983.

FX Re-Ups Drug Drama Snowfall for Season 2

As producers said from the outset, it'll be a long time before we see Franklin as the crack-slinging dealer depicted in vivid detail in rap songs. But that'll change soon. Season 1's last episodes, and the just-announced Season 2, will punch harder and faster, executive producers told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour Wednesday.

"I honestly hope people feel it ramps up on the back half," executive producer Dave Andron said. Part of the challenge in the first season was setting up the characters' worlds he said, which required a little more risky "table setting" as he put it. But Franklin is going to soon discover how to make and market crack -- setting up a sophomore season that'll move more rapidly. "I certainly would like to hit the ground running," he said, adding that whatever criticisms are to come "I hope it's not that it moves slowly."

Snowfall airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.