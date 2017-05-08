Snowfall, FX's period drama about the birth of the crack epidemic that ravaged communities throughout the nation and changed the culture forever, will premiere Wednesday, July 5, the network announced Monday.

The series, which was created by Boyz n the Hood director John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, takes place in Los Angeles in 1983 as a new form of cocaine called crack starts to become popular. It follows various players in the scene, from Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), a young street entrepreneur on a quest for power; to Gustavo "El Oso" Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta), a Mexican wrestler caught up in some nasty business with a crime family; to Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), a CIA operative funneling cash to the Nicaraguan Contras and Lucia Villanueva (Emily Rios), a crime lord's cool and collected daughter.

Dave Andron is the showrunner. Singleton, who has directed episodes of Empire and The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and is also an executive producer on BET's Rebel, directed the pilot.

