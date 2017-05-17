Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

TBS is teaming up with Snoop Dogg and Michael Strahan to revive the long-running game show The Joker's Wild.

Snoop, a huge fan of the series which ran throughout the '70s, '80s and '90s, will host the rebooted version, which is expected to launch later this year. The rapper will also executive produce the series alongside NFL star-turned-morning show host Michael Strahan.

"I'm a huge fan of game shows and The Joker's Wild was my favorite show growing up," Snoop Dogg said in a statement. "It always matched the flavor and personality of Snoop Dogg! Me and the Snoopadelic team are excited to bring back the show and put my own personal touch on it. Get ready ya'll, it's gonna be a wild ride!"

The original Joker's Wild centered around two competitors pulling a lever of a slot machine which would reveal trivia categories for them to choose from. Snoop Dogg's updated version of the game show will move beyond just the slot machine and take place in the rapper's own casino, including games with giant dice, playing cards and much more.