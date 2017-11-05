Last week was monumentally busy when it came to the ongoing investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference with the 2016 election, with two indictments levied against former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former campaign official Richard Gates, and a guilty plea by former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russians during the campaign.

So, naturally, those developments were the immediate focus of this week's edition of Saturday Night Live.

For the cold open, Alec Baldwin returned as Trump, with Alex Moffat portraying Manafort, Beck Bennett joining in as Vice President Mike Pence, and Kate McKinnon reviving her impersonation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The four hit the showers together to talk about their current legal situation, as a wink to the fact that Papadopoulos is rumored to have worn a wire as part of his "proactive cooperation" with Mueller's investigation.

The quartet talked about the possibility of pardons in the future and the intensified scrutiny against Sessions for apparently misleading the Senate's Judiciary Committee about his own contacts with the Russians during the campaign.

The segment also touched on the fact that, of Manafort's many purchases with allegedly laundered funds, he spent a boatload of money on rugs.

As much ground as the segment covered, not everyone was impressed by the default destination to Trumpland for this week's cold open.

Did SNL just fire their cold open brainstorming team when Donald Trump got elected? — Spencer Cole (@SpencerCole274) November 5, 2017

Maybe they should not do Trump anymore? Another awful cold open. #SNL — Ryan McGee (@TVMcGee) November 5, 2017

But others got a kick out of McKinnon's portion of the sketch in particular, which included a prosthetic tail.

That has got to be the funniest cold open SNL has had in a long time! That Jeff Sessions tail 😂 #SNL — Erin Koerner (@Ezza384) November 5, 2017

Kate McKinnon killed the cold open #snl #KateMcKinnon — Heidi Sakanaka (@HeidiTFish) November 5, 2017

Manafort's legal dilemma of now wasn't just a centerpiece of the cold open, though. "Weekend Update" anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che also touched on the matter, with Che reminding the POTUS, "You work for us."