Ahead of its Season 1 finale on March 8, History's Navy SEAL drama Six has been renewed for a 10-episode second season, it was announced Thursday.

"Six is a captivating drama series that embraces our recent history, while being immensely relevant in the climate of today's culture," said Jana Bennett, president and general Manager of History. "It has struck a genuine chord with our audience and we're proud to continue to tell the courageous stories, both on and off the battlefield, of the complex lives of this elite military group."

Inspired by the real missions of Navy SEAL Team Six and starring Walton Goggins (Justified) as a former team leader captured Boko Haram, the series follows the rescue efforts led by his former brothers in arms, played by Barry Sloane (Revenge), Kyle Schmid (Copper) and Juan Pablo Raba (Narcos).

According to the network, the series premiere was watched by 3 million total viewers and the series is averaging 2.9 million viewers in Live+3 ratings over its first four weeks.

Production on the second season is expected to begin this summer.

Six airs Wednesdays at 10/9c.