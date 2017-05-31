Sin City, Frank Miller's landmark comic series that spawned two movie adaptations directed by Robert Rodriguez and Miller, is being turned into a TV series.

Deadline reports that The Weinstein Company and Dimension Films are developing a TV reboot that will closely follow the comics. The pilot is being written by Glen Mazzara, who was the showrunner for The Walking Dead's second and third seasons, and will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman.

No network is attached yet, but several are reportedly interested.

Miller started the neo-noir comic in 1991. The last installment, Hell and Back, finished in 2000. The first Sin City movie came out in 2005 and was followed by a sequel, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, in 2014.