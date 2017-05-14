The Simpsons was already riding high on a wave of cultural relevance this week, what with that Homer-sinking-into-the-bushes gif being the perfect accompaniment to a million tweets about White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's attempts to dodge reporters after President Trump fired FBI director James Comey.
But now, the longest-running comedy on TV is having a meta-moment on Twitter, thanks to an account that draws connections between The Simpsons and... well, every other movie or television show in the known universe, basically.
Tweeting from the handle @SimpsonsFilms, this new-ish account has demonstrated an incredible talent for summing up feature films and TV series in a single shot from The Simpsons. The parallels range from literal to esoteric, but whoever is running this show clearly knows their stuff. Below, we round up a few of the more remarkable picks from the small-screen side.
Game of Thrones, featuring Marge as Cersei:
Game Of Thrones: "Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken" (2015)— Simpsons Films (@simpsonsfilms) March 14, 2017
(dir. Jeremy Podeswa) pic.twitter.com/oYirVl7V7M
Arrested Development gets the gif treatment:
Arrested Development (2003-06/2013 onwards)— Simpsons Films (@simpsonsfilms) May 9, 2017
(dir. various) pic.twitter.com/JQ4rqgUKEH
The X-Files, for which The Simpsons sums up not just one episode, but the whole series:
The X-Files (1993-2017)— Simpsons Films (@simpsonsfilms) April 27, 2017
(dir. various) pic.twitter.com/5zj4eHLrkp
And Westworld, which... WOW. Honestly? That's uncanny.
Westworld (2016 onwards)— Simpsons Films (@simpsonsfilms) January 6, 2017
(dir. various) pic.twitter.com/erBdmCvdAr