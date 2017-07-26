Now Playing 3 Shows We're Excited to See This Summer

An unusual accident off set is affecting things on set for USA's Shooter.

The second season of the thriller was originally set to air 10 episodes, but will not only last eight episodes, according to Deadline. The Season 2 finale will now air Sept. 5.

The decision comes after star Ryan Phillippe broke his leg while with his family earlier this month.

"I was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on Sunday," Phillippe wrote on Twitter on July 17. "My leg is badly broken and required surgical attention, but I will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be back in action soon."

He wasn't back in action soon enough, as the show was filming its ninth episode of the season at the time. However, the eighth episode apparently concludes in a way that could work as a season finale, so USA decided it would be wise to stop the season there.

Will There Ever Be a "Right Time" for USA's Shooter?

Shooter stars Phillippe as a former sniper -- named Bob Lee Swagger -- pulled back into action when he learns of a plot to assassinate the president of the United States. The show is no stranger to bumps in production or broadcast schedules. The series' Season 1 premiere was delayed after a mass shooting in July of 2016.

Shooter airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on USA.