Shooter, USA's series based on the 2007 movie starring Mark Wahlberg, will get a second season, the network announced Monday.

The series, which has Ryan Phillippe as former Marine Bob Lee Swagger working to block a presidential assassination, was stalled twice on its way to premiere. Its July debut was delayed a week after the July 7 attack in Dallas in which a sniper killed five police officers. Executives decided to shelve the show until the fall just days later on July 17 after another shooting, in which three policemen in Baton Rouge, La. were killed.

Will there ever be a right time for USA's Shooter?

Since the show finally made it to air on Nov. 15, it's performed well for USA: Shooter is USA's No. 1 new series year-to-date among total viewers as well as adults 18-34.

"John Hlavin and the team behind Shooter have delivered a compelling action thriller that consistently engages a strong and loyal audience," said Chris McCumber, president of NBCU Cable Entertainment, which owns USA. "We look forward to partnering once again with Paramount Television and Universal Cable Productions as we follow Bob Lee into his next chapter."

Shooter airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on USA.