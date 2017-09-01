Famed comedian Shelley Berman has died. He was 92 years old.

According to a post on Berman's Facebook page, he passed away early Friday morning in his California home after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Berman rose to fame alongside comedians like Lenny Bruce and Bob Newhart in the late '50s and '60s. Over the course of his career, he appeared onThe Ed Sullivan Show more than 20 times and became famous for his "sit-down" brand of comedy, in which he sat on a barstool and had long, one-sided conversations pretending to be on the telephone.

In 1963, Berman gained a bad reputation after having an outburst when a phone rang backstage during one of his routines, something he later claimed was staged by the producers to get a reaction out of him. "I got a reputation for causing trouble, maybe because I am passionate about things," he told the Los Angeles Times in 1990, per The Hollywood Reporter. "But I did not deserve the things that were said about me. I was never just a troublemaker."

Struggling to find comedy work after that, Berman focused on acting. He went on to appear in more than 80 films and TV shows including The Mary Tyler Moore Show,Boston Legal, Hannah Montana, Grey's Anatomy, Lizzie McGuire, The Holiday and L.A. Law. Most recently, he appeared in an episode of Hawaii Five-0 and as Larry David's father Nat on Curb Your Enthusiasm, which earned Berman his first and only Emmy nomination in 2008.