The Gallaghers are up to no good again in the new trailer for Shameless Season 8.

When the show returns for Season 8, the Gallagher clan must decide what to do with their crystal meth inheritance from Monica (Chloe Webb). Frank (William H. Macy) to no one's surprise has decided to smoke his part, but the rest of the kids want to sell and invest their share.

Fiona (Emmy Rossum), of course, ends up coming to the rescue when they discover that the meth wasn't really Monica's to give away (of course). Fiona got rid of her share by burying Monica with it, which means the clan has to dig up their mom to get the remaining bag of meth to stop Monica's storage-dwelling-ex from coming after them.

That sounds insane, but to true Shameless fans it just shows that the family is really coming together this season. Even Frank is sticking up for his kids! They get into ridiculous situations, but the most important thing is that they always have each others' backs. That's the Gallagher spirit, even if it means getting their hands a little dirty.

Shameless premieres Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9/8c on Showtime.

