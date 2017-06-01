The second half of Shadowhunters Season 2 is finally introducing a key character from the books: Sebastian Verlac (Will Tudor). And we are side-eying that last name real hard, given that he bears a striking resemblance to none other than Jace Wayland (Dominic Sherwood).

According to Tudor, we shouldn't be too suspicious of this new character just yet, since he arrives on the scene with pretty good intentions.

"When we first see him, he's very conscientious. He's very thoughtful, and he wants to do the right thing," Tudor says. "Ultimately, at the beginning he just wants to kind of assimilate really and join this new group. He's very much the outsider to start with."

We'll have to see how long those good intentions last, but he does a pretty trustworthy entrance in the summer premiere. Book fans who think they know who Sebastian is and what he wants may want to buckle up though because Katherine McNamara (Clary) made sure to tease some changes to the source material as far as Sebastian is concerned.

"Book fans will know sort of what Sebastian was in that, but as you know with our show we love to make changes and we love to sort of twist what the expectations are a little bit, which is actually lovely," McNamara says. "I find it very entertaining as a book fan to see how the writers interpret the story that's been establish and sort of give it a new life through the television series."

Interpret that however you want, book fans!

Shadowhunters returns Monday, June 5th at 8/7c on Freeform.