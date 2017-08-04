Why play beer pong when you can get your Mortal Flip Cup on instead?

The cast of Shadowhunters took a break from their busy schedules of slaying demons, hunting werewolves and battling secret-siblings turned demonic psychopaths to challenge the cast of Stitchers to a drinking game -- and it was predictably hilarious.

Emma Ishta claimed she'd never played flip cup before, which was apparent in her chugging skills. Nonetheless, she had a pretty impressive first try. The MVP on Team Shadowhunters was definitely Harry Shum Jr. When we build our dream drinking game team, we're making him our first call (side note: Alberto Rosende is our second call).

In the end, the Stitchers cast won with four flips to three. The shadowhunters should probably stick to their day job, hunting down supernatural criminals.

Shadowhunters airs Mondays at 8/7c on Freeform.

Stitchers airs Mondays at 9/8c on Freeform.