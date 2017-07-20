

Shadowhunters had some big news to share today at their San Diego Comic-Con panel about a character we've been dying to see in Season 2. Sarah Hyland's mysterious guest role is officially a mystery no longer, but there's a bit of a twist.

Remember that adorable little Seelie Queen who terrorized Jace (Dominic Sherwood) and Clary (Katherine McNamara) and Simon (Alberto Rosende) a few weeks ago? She's about to travel to the mortal world, and this time she's got a whole new look. The cute little girl is gone, replaced by Sarah Hyland's stunning beauty, but don't worry -- the creepy, all-powerful vibe is still there and kicking.

Hyland will be appearing in a two-episode arc, airing August 7th and August 14th.

Shadowhunters: Dominic Sherwood Is "Incredibly Proud" of Sarah Hyland's Guest Role

Sarah Hyland, Shadowhunters



Fans were treated to sneak peek at Hyland's performance at the San Diego Comic-Con panel, in a scene with Simon of all people.

He may not be over the stunt she pulled with Clary's kiss, but cooler heads prevail and he manages to move onto the business portion of their discussion; that business being the oncoming war between the Downworld and The Clave. Unfortunately, the Seelie Queen isn't trying to avoid a war at all -- she's trying to start one.

If the Downworlders discover that the Soul Sword isn't actually locked safely in Idris but MIA, it doesn't seem like there's a soul alive, shadowhunter or otherwise, that can stop war from breaking out.

Shadowhunters airs Mondays at 8/7c on Freeform.