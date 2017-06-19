Amidst all the incendiary language making its way around the Institute on this week's episode of Shadowhunters, there was also some actual heat cooking up between two characters we never thought would get together.

Jace (Dominic Sherwood) and Maia (Alisha Wainwright) have been at odds since their very first meeting, and their relationship hasn't gotten much better since. Maia might have graduated to serving him drinks instead of serving him a werewolf beatdown, but the sparks of dislike have still been ever-present.

Apparently, those sparks were actually just chemistry in the making.

Shadowhunters: Harry Shum Jr. Teases Magnus & Valentine's Body Swap

After letting his grandmother arrest Maia for some seriously unfounded suspicions -- seriously, HOW did these two get together?? -- Jace decided to prove that he's totally over Clary... by hooking up with Maia. It's probably going to be a physical fling at best (a totally-not-friends with benefits kind of thing at worst), but Jace and Maia's hookup definitely goes down as one of the most shocking things to happen all season.

On the not-shocking end of the spectrum, Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) decided to stay faithful to Alec (Matthew Daddario) even though booze, nostalgia and resentment over being tortured by The Clave all conspired together to create a perfect storm to cheat. In the end, Magnus wisely decided to be a "one soul at a time" kind of warlock, and we love him for it.

Still though, it kind of feels like he should tell Alec about that almost-kiss. Just for the sake of openness and honesty, right?

Shadowhunters airs Mondays at 8/7c on Freeform.