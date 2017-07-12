If you were worried about Paul Wesley's first directorial debut on a show that he didn't happen to star in, the cast of Shadowhunters is here to put your mind at ease.

Wesley's episode of Shadowhunters, which airs July 17, has a whole lot of magic, vampire drama and even a few werewolves, which are all right up Paul Wesley's alley. And though he may not have been as familiar with the show as he obviously was with The Vampire Diaries, it sounds like he took to it like a fish to water.

"He gets it," Dominic Sherwood says. "He gets the dangers and the powers and the abilities that we have. He understands all of that, so it's really great to work with someone who has this kind of database of knowledge already."

Most directors might be intimidated by the sheer amount of CGI and visual effects necessary to make an episode of Shadowhunters -- not to mention all the logistics that go into fight scenes between supernatural creatures -- but everyone knew Wesley could handle that right off the bat thanks to his eight years of experience.

"It was really cool to work with an actor that was directing that you knew was on a series, so he knew how TV worked," Alberto Rosende (fellow TV vampire) says. "What he needed, what he didn't need and what he could get -- that was the cool thing, he could see what he could push."

Shadowhunters airs Mondays at 8/7c on Freeform.