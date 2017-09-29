What a rollercoaster of a week it's been for Sex and the City fans. After the joys of learning a third film had reportedly been greenlit late last year, it came out on Thursday that the anticipated sequel had been officially squashed. But don't blame Kim Cattrall's alleged diva behavior for SATC 3 getting the axe, says Kim Cattrall.

Despite a Daily Mail article claiming it was Cattrall's outrageous demands that were behind the studio's decision not to proceed with the film, the actress denied that was the case. In fact, according to Cattrall, she never had any interest in doing a third movie. "The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film..... & that was back in 2016," Cattrall tweeted.

According to the Daily Mail's report, Cattrall's participation in the film was allegedly contingent in Warner Bros. also producing other movies she had in development, something the studio reportedly refused to go along with. But while the actress insisted this rumor wasn't the reason Sex and the City 3 isn't happening, she didn't exactly seem remorseful over the movie being canceled. Cattrall retweeted several fans praising the actress' disinterest in doing a third Sex and the City movie.

Sarah Jessica Parker, on the other hand, appeared to be extremely regretful over the sudden turn of events. "I'm disappointed," she told Extra. "We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."