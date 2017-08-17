Help us Obi-Porn Kenobi! You're our only hope!

To say the cancellation of Sense8 on Netflix went over poorly with fans is pretty much the understatement of the year. Viewers were so boisterous about the cliffhanger ending and the rally to get a renewal that Netflix ended up giving the show a final 2-hour movie to wrap things up, but now there's a very real Season 3 offer on the table from an unlikely partner.

How do we put this delicately... porn is the only thing that can save Sense8 Season 3.

xHamster, a pornographic video site, posted an open letter (warning, link goes to a NSFW site, though the linked page features no pornographic content) to Sense8 creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski offering to produce the third season given that they currently host "one of the most trafficked sites on the Internet."

The letter, from xHamster vice president Alex Hawkins, goes on to proclaim its support of Sense8's "polymorphous perversity" and the fight for "the rights of sexual speech and non-normative sexuality." It even promises a bigger budget than Netflix would be willing to spend on a third season.

It's impossible to say if this is a serious offer or just a VP having a little bit of fun. Regardless, leaving Netflix behind is probably not the smartest idea for the Wachowskis, and as tempting as a huge budget would be, we're not sure Sense8 fans would be too thrilled about having to visit a porn website to view this coveted third season.

Sorry xHamster, but thanks for the offer?

Sense8 is currently streaming on Netflix.