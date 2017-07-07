That Heathers reboot just got better.

Selma Blair has joined the cast in a recurring fashion, and no, she's not playing step Mother Theresa. According to TVLine, she'll step into the inspirational role of a gold-digging stripper married to the 82-year-old father of Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell). Duke, who was portrayed by Shannen Doherty in the '80s film, will reportedly be genderqueer on the series.

In another departure from the movie, Heather Chandler (Melanie Field) is no longer a preppy blonde and Heather McNamara (Jasmine Matthews) will be a black lesbian. But much like its source material, the plot will center on Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox) dealing with typical teen problems, such as dating a murderous psychopath and figuring out what to wear to her best friend's funeral. Oh, and then there's the trio of Heathers strutting about and complicating things even further.

Doherty is set to appear in the series in a "pivotal" yet unnamed role, but no additional details have been released. The black comedy will take place in present day and is set to air on Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV come January) sometime in 2018.