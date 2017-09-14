Former White House Press Secretary Sean "Ol' Spicey" Spicer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about his brief, intense time working in the Trump administration.

The guy who claimed in his first press conference that Trump's inauguration crowd was the largest ever immediately started his interview by saying something that's probably not true, claiming that people come up to him and say "I didn't vote for the President, I'm not a Republican, but I appreciate you serving the country." That may have happened once or twice, but we're going to go out on a limb here and say that generally, people who are not Trump supporters do not have a lot of respect for Sean Spicer and would not think he was "serving the country."

And as for that inauguration claim, Kimmel attempted to press Spicer about whether discussing the crowd was his decision or a directive, but Spicer neatly side-stepped the issue by turning it into a joke about his oversized suit. "If it were up to me, I would have worn a different suit," Spicer quipped.

But a little later, he did kind of explain himself, saying that he was just doing his job.

"Your job as press secretary is to represent the president's voice and to make sure that you are articulating what he believes... whether or not you agree or not isn't your job. Your job is to give him advice, which is what we would do on a variety of issues all the time," Spicer said. "But ultimately, he's the president. He would say 'I agree with you' sometimes, or 'That's a good point,' incorporate it; or sometimes he would say, depending on the issue, 'Look, I know what I believe, and this is what I think the right thing to do is.' "

There's a lot more -- the full interview is 20 minutes long -- and the first section is above.