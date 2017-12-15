Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Mellie Grant might be unaware of Olivia Pope's (Kerry Washington) double life as both the head of B613 and her Chief of Staff on Scandal, but she's starting to put the pieces together. And if she finally figures out the truth, Olivia will have to worry about more than just her conniving father!

"I think what we're starting to feel is the tension between her and Olivia," Bellamy Young tells TV Guide. "Just a little of, every once in a while, catching things that she [hadn't caught] onto before."

It won't be long before Mellie figures out that her trusted friend and confidant is the one behind President Rashad's assassination. With tensions brewing and secrets waiting to be exposed, it looks like the former enemies are due for another major throwdown before the show wraps up its final season. "I think we're just a second from real instability," Young teased.

As we've already seen with Olivia's heart-racing face off with Rowen (Joe Morton) in the fall finale, two colossal forces coming to a head spells trouble for everyone in their path.

Scandal returns Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9/8c on ABC.