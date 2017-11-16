Mark your calendars, Scandal will return to end its seven-season run this January,

ABC announced the midseason premiere dates for the political drama, as well as the TV juggernaut Grey's Anatomy and Viola Davis-fronted How to Get Away with Murder. According to TV Line, all three shows will make their way back to television on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Grey's Anatomy is set to close out the rest of its lighter, happier 14th season with more relationship entanglements and wild medical cases. Meanwhile, the fight for Olivia Pope's (Kerry Washington) White Hat status continues over on Scandal as the show prepares to wrap up for good.

The drama is also heating up on How to Get Away with Murder with a shocking death looming ahead. The fall finale for all three Shondaland shows airs Thursday, Nov. 16 starting at 8/7c.

