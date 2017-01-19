Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Surprise, Scandal fans!

The ABC drama, whose Season 6 premiere will air Jan. 26, dropped an unexpected web series on Thursday. It's called Scandal: Gladiator Wanted and it follows Olivia Pope's (Kerry Washington) employees as they search for an intern for Olivia Pope & Associates, and fans can watch right now on ABC.com and via the ABC app.

All six of the two-to-three minute episodes are directed by Darby Stanchfield, who plays Abby on the series.

Gladiator Wanted will provide a bridge between Seasons 5 and 6 (and will tide fans over after the show's originally-scheduled Jan. 19 premiere was pushed back a week so that ABC could air a 20/20 special about the Trump family).

Guillermo Diaz and Katie Lowes, Scandal

Scandal: Gladiator Wanted is available on ABC.com and the ABC app. Scandal proper makes its long-awaited return Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on ABC.