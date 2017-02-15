Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Scandal: Who Was Really Behind That Election Night Murder?

Cyrus (Jeff Perry) may be in prison now for Vargas' assassination on Scandal, but don't think he has given up on proving his innocence.

It helps that Tom (Brian Letscher) is also locked up in the same prison, and Cy tries his damnedest in Thursday's episode to reach him to recant his confession. One big problem (you know, besides being in solitary confinement): The guard has it out for the VPEOTUS, refusing to give him pen and paper, let alone talk to Tom.

But this is Cyrus we're talking about here. He's never met a situation he can't manipulate.

