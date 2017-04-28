The Originals is in trouble.

Almost every show on The CW has been handed its 2017-18 TV season renewal, but a handful of dramas have been denied that peace of mind. The Originals, which kicked off its fourth season in March, is one of just two non-freshman CW shows (along with Tuesday's iZombie) that hasn't been picked up.

The Originals' placement on the perennial cancellation bubble is extra painful since its flagship show The Vampire Diaries just ended its final season. The difference is that TVD was given a full season warning to wrap up its storylines and give a proper goodbye to their fans. If The Originals doesn't score a Season 5, fans will have to settle for a finale that was never intended to be a goodbye for the entire series.

Of course, there are plot points that need to be cleared up. Who does Klaus (Joseph Morgan) inevitably end up with? Will the Mikaelsons ever reconcile with Marcel (Charles Michael Davis)? There are so many questions we need answers to, and that's why The Originals needs to be saved!

