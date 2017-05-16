It took two and a half seasons, but Better Call Saul has finally said his name.

No, not Heisenberg. SAUL GOODMAN.

It's a moment that's been a long time coming on the AMC series, which stars Bob Odenkirk and is set several years before the events of Breaking Bad -- back when the show's sleazy criminal lawyer was still Jimmy McGill, attorney at law and only occasional scam artist.

Though Jimmy has used the Saul Goodman alias once before in passing, and though his ultimate transformation may be quite a ways off yet, an early beta version of Saul Goodman (it's like, "S'all good, man!") made his long-awaited first appearance in Monday's episode "Off Brand" -- not as a lawyer, but as a TV producer who will throw in the airtime for free when you pay him to make your commercial. (Said business strategy being Jimmy's way of recouping the cost of his non-refundable ad space while his license to practice law is suspended.)

Wearing a faux goatee, a Panavision cap, and a utility vest, Saul Goodman urged viewers to call now ("You can't afford NOT to be on TV!") to the great amusement of Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), Jimmy's partner.

"That guy has a lot of energy," she said.

"Eh, it's just a name," Jimmy replied.

Of course, fans of Better Call Saul know that it's quite a bit more than a name; it's an identity that will eventually consume its creator, for reasons that remain to be seen. And while the Saul we knew (and reluctantly loved) on Breaking Bad probably won't show up this season, he feels closer than ever.

Better Call Saul airs Mondays at 10pm ET on AMC.