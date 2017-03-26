Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che isn't backing down from his scathing words about Boston.

In a segment that aired just before this year's Super Bowl showdown between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Che joked of the match-up, "I just want to relax, turn my brain off, and watch the blackest city in America beat the most racist city I've ever been to."

While some of his comments on SNL are obviously satire, that was one that Che actually meant. And even after receiving some harsh criticism from citizens of Beantown in the weeks since, Che refused to back down from the city slam.

As reported by the Boston Globe, Che spoke to students at Boston University and revealed that he'd been hit with feedback from locals after making the joke, but that he didn't plan on offering any kind of retraction. Instead, Che said, he told people things like, "Talk to your closest black friend and ask them to explain it to you."

He went on to explain to the crowd that he isn't going to make a habit of walking back on his comments because he's taking a leaf out of Donald Trump's playbook. "I'm just trying to be more presidential," Che joked.

After the story broke that he was standing by his statements, Che took to Instagram to double down on his commitment to the criticism, writing, "lol those boston university kids tattled on me to the media? yea, i said it. boston is racist. big f---in deal. also, ill be at the wilbur theater in june. cowabunga, b-----s."

For what it's worth, this isn't the first time Che's words about a football-related issue have gotten him into hot water. He also had the internet in a tizzy after using the "N-word" on an October, 2016 segment related to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's protest of the National Anthem.