All your favorite fall shows might be ending as December approaches, but at least you can rest easy knowing we've still got plenty of Saturday Night Live to help you withstand the holidays. NBC has just rolled out the SNL holiday schedule, and we're going to get three back-to-back shows in December!

The first will air Dec. 2nd and be hosted by actress Saoirse Ronan (Brooklyn), with U2 as the musical guest. This will be Ronan's hosting debut on SNL as well as a great opportunity for her to plug her acclaimed new movie Lady Bird.

The next episode will air Dec. 9th, hosted by The Deuce's James Franco with musical guest SZA.

Finally, SNL will wrap up its holiday schedule on Dec. 16th, with an episode hosted by comedian Kevin Hart. Foo Fighters will return for a seventh time as musical guest, tying the record for most SNL appearances by a rock band.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.