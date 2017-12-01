Netflix is broadening its superhero scope with a two-season order for a Sabrina the Teenage Witch series.

Originally, this project based on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comics was developed at The CW as a companion show for Riverdale. Unfortunately, the news of the Netflix move effectively kills any hopes of crossover potential between Riverdale this new Sabrina based series

The CW decided to pass on the project, reportedly committed to its attempted reboot of Charmed, which doesn't leave a lot of wiggle room for another witch series on the lineup. One could reason we should also start worrying about the potential The Originals spinoff based on teenage witch Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) if these rumors are true.

The two-season order for Sabrina the Teenage Witch at Netflix comes out to 20 episodes in total, which is a huge gesture of faith on the streaming network's part.

Additionally, the more mature nature of Netflix shows suggests this creepy reimagining of the original Archie Comics series might focus less on the teen drama (which would have no doubt been an important element in The CW's version) and more on the witchcraft. After all, the tone of the series is being compared to the likes of Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist, which doesn't suggest it's a snuggly date night kind of show like the original TV series starring Melissa Joan Hart.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, chief creative officer of Archie Comics and showrunner on Riverdale, will serve as writer and executive producer. Greg Berlanti has also signed on as an executive producer, meaning he will now have a total of 11 TV series currently on the air or in the works.