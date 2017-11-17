One of America's most famous on-air personalities is the latest to face sexual harassment allegations.

Ryan Seacrest, the host of American Idol and co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan, is being accused of inappropriate behavior by a former E! News wardrobe stylist, according to The Wrap. The accusations have not yet been made public, but E! is currently in the middle of an investigation into the matter.

Seacrest has denied the allegations, saying, "I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result."

The alleged incident happened over a decade ago, when Seacrest was a host of E! News. Seacrest was a part of the program from 2006 to 2011.

Seacrest's full statement is below.

"Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her. If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result. I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that's core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I've endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that's how I believe it should be. I'm distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I'm proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I'm an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices."