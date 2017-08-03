Out of all the reunions, reboots and revivals happening lately, there's one show we're still waiting to see return. We're talking, of course, about the iconic WB series Roswell.

The sci-fi drama ran for three seasons from 1999 to 2002 and starred Shiri Appleby, Jason Behr, Katherine Heigl, Brendan Fehr, Majandra Delfino and Nick Wechsler as a group of teenage humans and aliens who had to balance hiding from the government with their raging hormones. If you can't immediately tell by that description, it was a near-perfect show and deserves a second life.

Appleby has already said she'd be down to reunite with her Roswell cohorts and now we know that Fehr is onboard as well! "I'm all for it," the Night Shift actor tells TV Guide. "I love those people and I think it's one of those things, the longer you're away from it, all those little tiffs you had or whatever else because we were 19, they all kind of go away and then there's nothing but the good stuff left over, so I feel like it would be a ton of fun to do."

Obviously, we have a lot of questions about what the Roswell cast was "tiffing" over back in the '90s, but the bigger question is: if so many of the stars are down to reunite, what's the hold up? Give us a one-hour special! A reunion movie! Heck, we'd ever settle for a YouTube video that's 10 minutes or less. Just give us something.

Additional reporting by Lindsay Macdonald