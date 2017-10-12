Now Playing Roswell's Brendan Fehr Is "All for" a Reunion, So What's the Hold Up?

One of your favorite WB shows could be coming back to TV.

A Roswell reboot is in the works at The CW, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Originals writer Carina Adly MacKenzie will be heading up the reboot along with Amblin Televisions 's Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank and Bender Brown's Lawrence Bender and Kevin Kelly Brown. Brown was also a producer on the original series created by Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood).

MacKenzie's take will also be based on Melinda Metz's book Roswell High that spawned the original series. However, the new show will age the characters up and add an immigrant story twist.

The official logline reads: "After reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he's an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance."

The original series premiered in 1999, and starred Shiri Appleby, Jason Behr, Katherine Heigl and Brendon Fehr. It ran for two seasons on The WB before moving to UPN for its final run. In that take, Appleby played Liz, a high school student in Roswell, New Mexico, who falls for the mysterious new guy Max (Behr), who turns out to be an alien.

If picked up, the new Roswell would hit the small screen during the 2018 TV season.