Television has ventured so deep into the revival craze that Roseanne, the classic 1990s sitcom starring Roseanne Barr and John Goodman, is next in line to be rebooted.

The comedy is in the process of coming back as an eight-episode limited series, according to Deadline, with the principal cast members -- including Barr (obviously), Goodman, Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf -- signed on. Rumor has it Johnny Galecki, who's now raking in the dough on The Big Bang Theory,would also reprise his role as Darlene's (Gilbert) boyfriend. Roseanne's original executive producers Tom Werner and Bruce Helford are also on board.

The revival is currently being shopped around with two networks the frontrunners for scooping it up. ABC, which aired the original run from 1988 to 1997, is leading the way on the broadcast side, while Netflix, which has tasted success with reboots of classic sitcoms Full House and One Day at a Time, is the favorite among streaming networks. However, Deadline says ABC is "the sentimental choice" to win the broadcasting rights.

Roseanne is widely considered to be one of television's greatest sitcoms, and followed a blue-collar family working to get by in Illinois. Barr played the matriarch, Goodman played her husband, and Lecy Goranson (and Sarah Chalke), Gilbert and Michael Fishman played their three children.

Goodman and Barr briefly reunited for the NBC pilot Downwardly Mobile in 2012, but that was passed over. Goodman also recently hooked up with Gilbert on The Talk, where they staged a reunion skit, and discussed a future for Roseanne.

"Oh, hell yes... if we could get everyone together," Goodman said of bringing the show back. "The big 'R' (Barr) and I did a pilot about five years ago that didn't go anywhere...but we were very happy to work together."