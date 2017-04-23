Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple has been one of the most consistent faces in Netflix's Marvel series, but there's one series (so far) she won't be featured in -- for its first run, at least.

Claire Temple was first introduced to Netflix's stream-screen element of the MCU in Daredevil's first season and has since been seen in Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and, soon, The Defenders.

However, Dawson told Collider that it just wasn't in the cards for her nurse alter ego to appear in The Punisher due to scheduling difficulties.

"At the end of the day, it's really hard to get all of those casts together," she explained. "For The Defenders, it was difficult to get everybody together. People are busy! There are so many times where I really want it to happen. I really wanted to do a cameo on The Punisher, but it doesn't always work that way."

Netflix

Of course, if The Punisher is as successful as its predecessors in the Netflix-MCU collective, there'll probably be future seasons she could sign on to.

In the meantime, though, The Punisher's first season will star Jon Bernthal as the titular antihero Frank Castle, who was first introduced in the second season of Daredevil, and will also feature Jason R. Moore as Curtis Hoyle, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as David Lieberman, and Michael Nathanson as Sam Stein. Deborah Ann Woll will also reprise her Daredevil and The Defenders role as Karen Page in the new series.

The Punisher is expected to be released on Netflix later this year.