Is a The Walking Dead/Fear the Walking Dead crossover coming? That's been the question on fans' lips since the moment Fear -- a prequel to AMC's monster hit Walking Dead -- premiered. And at the Fear the Walking Dead San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday, creator Robert Kirkman teased that it may not be as impossible as previously thought.

The tricky part? Fear is in Season 3, Walking Dead is in Season 8, and the timelines don't match up at all. Fear takes place at the beginning of the zombie apocalypse; while at this point, TWD is set an unspecified number of years later. So how to make it happen? Magic telephone.

Kirkman joked that in Season 8, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) will call Madison (Kim Dickens) on a magical telephone he finds, which will set up the crossover. Of course, he was joking, the only one who gets to use magical telephones on either show is Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

That said, Kirkman's not ruling out the possibility of an actual crossover. Somehow. "I think it's something we'd love to try and work out," Kirkman said on the panel, which is a big change from the "it's impossible" we've been hearing for about three seasons.

So how would they meet? And older, beaten down Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) makes her way to Atlanta? Turns out Carol (Melissa McBride) has an identical cousin on the West Coast? We'll just have to stay tuned and see.

Fear the Walking Dead returns September 10 at 9/8c. The Walking Dead returns to AMC on October 22 at 9/8c.