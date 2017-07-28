You'd think that if you had your own show about hunting and deciphering the paranormal and the unexplained, you'd be a bit of an expert in the field.

Nope.

Rob Lowe, who stars in A&E's upcoming The Lowe Files with his sons John Owen and Matthew, is quick to admit that he doesn't know what he's doing.

"We're paranormal idiots," the elder Lowe told TV Guide of his spook-hunting group while promoting the show at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

"It's closer to like an Idiot Abroad vibe," John Owen says, which instantly gets Lowe wondering if it's too late to change the name of the show to something more representative of their expertise.

Or maybe just two of them are idiots. Rob says the show came about after he and Matthew got sucked into watching Finding Bigfoot and John Owen would would walk into the room calling them "idiots" for believing such a thing.

We'll just have to wait to see for ourselves when The Lowe Files debuts Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 10/9c.