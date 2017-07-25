Rob Lowe's Fox comedy The Grinder may have been canceled... but what if it wasn't?

During an interview with Build Series, Lowe revealed there's a good chance we'll see more of the beloved one-season sitcom. "I hear a rumor that there may be life to The Grinder in some sort of special or movie or something like that," the actor said. "I don't think you've seen the last of The Grinder because too many people liked it, it was such a good show."

Lowe starred in The Grinder as Dean Sanderson, an actor who played a lawyer on TV and decided to leave Hollywood to work at his family's real law firm. Fred Savage played Dean's brother Stewart, a real-life attorney who didn't always appreciate Dean's maverick methods. Natalie Morales, Mary Elizabeth Ellis and William Devane rounded out the cast, which also featured incredible recurring appearances by Timothy Olyphant as a fictionalized version of himself and Lowe's real son, John Owen Lowe, as Zadack, the boyfriend of Dean's niece.

The Grinder ran for one critically acclaimed season on Fox until it was canceled in May 2016. But, as Lowe pointed out, Fox comedies have a history of coming back from the dead.

"I feel like Arrested Development, Family Guy, all shows that were canceled before their time by Fox -- I think that there's probably more to be done [with The Grinder]," Lowe explained.

While nothing is set in stone for a potential Grinder revival film yet, fans will be relieved to know that Lowe likely won't stop working to bring the budding cult classic back. "It's my favorite comedy I've been in and that's saying a lot because I was in Parks and Recreation, which is a great show," Lowe said, "but I think The Grinder is one of my favorite things I've ever done."

And to be honest, it's probably our favorite thing Lowe has ever done too.

You can watch all of The Grinder on Hulu or Netflix right now!