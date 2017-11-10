Now Playing Riverdale Season 2: Cast Reveals Everything You Need To Know

There's no shortage of murder, terror, and — as of this week's episode — sexual assault on Riverdale. The same goes for all the shows in the Law & Order universe. So it makes a lot of sense that some of the denizens from the Town With Pep got their start in the Town That Never Sleeps, a.k.a. New York City, the home of Law & Order and most of its spin-offs.

So, take a break from writing Bughead fan-fiction and trying to unmask the Black Hood, and relive these actors' guest-starring roles in the world of DUN DUN.

1. Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper)

Kind-hearted Betty Cooper was a soulless murderer on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Reinhart guest-starred on a Season 13 episode, playing the seemingly sweet Courtney Lane. At the end of the episode, it's revealed Courtney and a friend kidnapped a little boy, tortured him, murdered him, and then tried to blame his death on a mentally challenged person. Was this training for her role as the Black Hood? Hmmm...

2. Luke Perry (Fred Andrews)

Before he was getting shot by the Black Hood and partnering with the shady Lodges, Perry guest-starred on the Season 10 premiere of Law & Order: SVU. Appearing to be a model husband and foster father, it's later proven Perry's character was a serial rapist. He raped his foster son's mother and also raped his wife — unbeknownst to her.

3. Casey Cott (Kevin Keller)

Casey Cott Photo: NBC, NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Precious Kevin Keller wasn't so precious on the last season of Law & Order: SVU. He played a holier-than-thou character who raped a friend from his church group. He wanted to "save her soul," since she was gay, and said it wasn't rape but curative intercourse. Yikes.

4. Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge)

Not every Riverdale character on Law & Order played the villain. While Hermione Lodge is showing her sinister colors this season, Nichols played an A.D.A. working to prosecute a patient who attacked his therapist. She got in the therapist's face on the stand, but she was pretty by the book — unlike Hermione.

5. Mädchen Amick (Alice Cooper)

Before she was the cunning Alice Cooper, Amick guest-starred on Law & Order in 2006. She played a feminist defense attorney, whose client list included Jack McCoy's (Sam Waterston) second wife during their divorce.

6. Skeet Ulrich (FP Jones)

Corey Stoll, Skeet Ulrich Photo: Justin Lubin, NBC via Getty Images

Ulrich's detective character, Rex Winters, first appeared in the Law & Order universe on a Season 12 episode of SVU. He helped Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) nail a perp who'd been assaulting multiple women across state lines for years.

Ulrich later got his own spinoff series, titled Law & Order: LA, which lasted one season. On LA, Ulrich had a shocking exit midway through the season, with his character dying in the line of duty. Fingers crossed FP Jones gets a better story arc.

7. Mark Consuelos (Hiram Lodge)

The delightfully wicked Hiram Lodge played two characters in the Law & Order universe: one on SVU, and another on Law & Order: Criminal Intent. On the former, pictured above, Consuelos played a former sailor whose attempted rape conviction was overturned. During interrogation, and with the help of DNA evidence, Detectives Benson and Nick Amaro (Danny Pino) realized Consuelos's character wasn't the rapist in their current case and cut him loose. Ten bucks says Hiram isn't nearly as lucky on Riverdale.

Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies)