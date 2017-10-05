Now Playing Riverdale Season 2: Cast Reveals Everything You Need To Know

Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is weird. He's a weirdo -- but is he officially a Southside Serpent?

Riverdale concluded its first season with Jughead putting on the jacket of his father's gang, almost like a formal induction into the Southside Serpents, but was it real? Season 2 will pick up immediately following the shooting at Pop's and there's a lot of lingering questions in Betty's (Lili Reinhart) mind about what putting on that jacket really means.

The premiere will answer the burning question with no room for negotiation, whether Betty likes it or not. The problem is Jughead might not mind.

That's not a good thing for "Bughead," as they already have to navigate the troubles of going to separate schools and the potential for growing apart. Betty has been the beacon of light for the group (even though she has her own dark moments), and a gang member boyfriend might not be something she can abide, especially if the Serpents are the No. 1 suspects in Fred Andrews' (Luke Perry) shooting.

Can the love birds make it work if one of them is a snake?

