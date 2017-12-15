Riverdale might be on hiatus until Wednesday, Jan. 17, but you can still get your daily dose of the cast's soapy and stylized shenanigans thanks to the wonder of Instagram. However, even if you follow all the obvious stars' accounts (Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, etc.), you're only getting half the experience if you aren't following the one, true Riverdale account that matters: Skeet Ulrich (@skeetme1).

Where Riverdale is dark and sexy, Skeet's comments on his cast mates' accounts are so delightfully... innocent. No matter what his co-stars are doing — from partying it up in Hollywood to staging elaborate, artsy photoshoots — Skeet is always there to offer a word of encouragement and lovingly chime in on their adventures. These comments are in such stark contrast to Skeet's Riverdale persona (the brooding, begrudging gang member FP), which is exactly what makes them so delightful.

Earlier this year, Skeet's young co-stars raised the much-debated question over who is the ultimate Riverdale daddy, but somehow everyone completely missed the point: Skeet Ulrich is the daddest dude around, and his Instagram comments are here to prove it.

Most of the time, Skeet simply offers unabashed praise, just like any proud poppa would.



Of course, like most dads, Skeet also fails to grasp the nuances of Instagram, seemingly not understanding the redundancy of tagging the person on whose photo you're commenting on.









It's pretty cute, tbh.









He also has, like, so many jokes, you guys.









Seriously. These are so good.







Sometimes his comments and emojis say "Hello, fellow kids," but in an endearing way, y'know?







The best part is that he also uses Instagram to make plans. Not even in direct messages. Just right there in the comments section.









What we're saying is that Skeet really embraces his role as Riverdale's Ultimate Dad, and we are forever grateful.









And if you're wondering if Skeet's delightful commenting habits also apply to his adult co-stars, the answer, wonderfully, is yes.









Although, he sometimes does dip into more "adult" fare when it comes to the older members of the cast. (Important note: "Falice" means FP and Alice, Amick's character and not, well, you know.)









But don't just settle for the great content Skeet leaves on his co-star's posts. Skeet's own Stories are also well worth checking out too.









So there you have it: proof that Skeet Ulrich is the only Riverdale dad (or daddy) that we could ever need. Bless his heart and bless his Gram.

Riverdale returns Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 8/7c on the CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)