We were already gleefully counting down to the premiere of Riverdale, the CW's new dark teen soap that's a gritty re-imagining of the iconic Archie comic series. But now we have a whole new reason to get excited: Sabrina the teenage witch might eventually become a part of that world.

Riverdale's executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa coyly hinted to Entertainment Weekly: "Some people don't even know Sabrina is in the Archie family. There is absolutely a universe where Sabrina pops up in Riverdale or one town over in Greendale. Certainly, the priority is launching Riverdale and making sure that show is as good as it can be and as embraced as we want it to be. I'll just tease that Sabrina has potential with a capital P."

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TVGuide.com at the Television Critics Association gathering in Pasadena, Calif. that the Sabrina reboot will be inspired by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, his horror comic book that takes cues from The Exorcist and Rosemary's Baby. "It's very much set in the 1960s," he said. "It'll be an occult thing."

Fans of ABC, platform flip-flops and chokers will fondly remember when Melissa Joan Hart ruled TGIF as ABC's Sabrina the Teenage Witch. A darker, edgier reboot of the teen sorceress sounds like a magical -- and definitely bloodier -- update.

Riverdale premieres January 26th at 9pm on the CW.

