The first season of The CW's Riverdale is expected to land on Netflix streaming today, May 18. Early reports indicated that the series would drop at 3:00 a.m. ET, as has been custom for high-profile Netflix debuts.

This meant that many would-be viewers stayed up late last night in anticipation of the Riverdale release, and even Archie Comics, the publisher of the series upon which the show is based, believed it'd be available for streaming first thing in the morning, as expected.

But as of this writing, it's a no-show on the digital network, so, naturally, the Twittersphere has gone berserk on Netflix for letting them down.

Netflix finally confirmed that Riverdale will in fact be arriving tomorrow, May 19. So we can all eat a burger and chill out.

Perhaps the streaming site will take notes from this accidental ire and start issuing actual times (and sticking to them) for release, to avoid the hubbub.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies.)