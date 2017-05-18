Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

This precious, burger-loving angel will be coming to Netflix in 3 days. #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/uLFAL6IsWv — Netflix US (@netflix) May 15, 2017

The first season of The CW's Riverdale is expected to land on Netflix streaming today, May 18. Early reports indicated that the series would drop at 3:00 a.m. ET, as has been custom for high-profile Netflix debuts.

This meant that many would-be viewers stayed up late last night in anticipation of the Riverdale release, and even Archie Comics, the publisher of the series upon which the show is based, believed it'd be available for streaming first thing in the morning, as expected.

But as of this writing, it's a no-show on the digital network, so, naturally, the Twittersphere has gone berserk on Netflix for letting them down.

@netflix you may be bae, but after making me wait so long for #Riverdale you've really broken my trust. I don't know how we'll ever recover — Natalie Lindsey (@TheNatLindsey) May 18, 2017

Waiting for @Netflix to put #riverdale on there like they were supposed to like... pic.twitter.com/EHIbZF9OZb — Julia Lewis (@Julia_Lewis18) May 18, 2017

I was going to spend the day catching up on #Riverdale but can't because it's not on @netflix like it was supposed to be. — N♡ (@bama_fangirl) May 18, 2017

Um, hey @netflix. Listen, if I'm forgoing my beauty sleep so I can binge watch all of #Riverdale, I want to binge Riverdale. Where is it? — Natalie Lindsey (@TheNatLindsey) May 18, 2017

Netflix finally confirmed that Riverdale will in fact be arriving tomorrow, May 19. So we can all eat a burger and chill out.

Confession: after watching a certain someone intimately eat a burger over & over, we forgot what day it was. Riverdale arrives Friday, 5/19. pic.twitter.com/1Fkd9rD77s — Netflix US (@netflix) May 18, 2017

Perhaps the streaming site will take notes from this accidental ire and start issuing actual times (and sticking to them) for release, to avoid the hubbub.

